INTERVIEW: Back to the Fifties Weekend

The 49th Annual Back to the Fifties Weekend returns to Minnesota from June 23-25.

Minnesota Street Rod Association Board Member Wally Burchill sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brett Hoffland to discuss the event.

“There’s going to be probably about 11,000 cars,” Burchill said. “We’ve got almost 300 vendors, you know, for different car parts, they’ve got a ladies showcase. So there’s a lot of different things going on for all different types of people.”

More information on the event can be found here.