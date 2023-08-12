INTERVIEW: Back to School Clothing Swap

nbsp;

The City of Edina is offering an alternative to traditional back-to-school shopping.

The inaugural Back to School Clothing Swap is happening on Aug. 19 in Edina, Minn.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Twila Singh, Organics Recycling Coordinator for the City of Edina, to discuss the event.

Clothing for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade is set to be available for exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edina Senior Center, which is located at 5280 Grandview Square.

People with clothes to contribute to the swap can bring them on the day of the event or drop them off at the Senior Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The swap event is free and open to all. To sign up as a volunteer, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the Back to School Clothing Swap, CLICK HERE.