INTERVIEW: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

The annual performance of a Christmas Oratorio is happening this weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Matthias Maute, Artistic Director at the Bach Society of Minnesota, to discuss the performance.

The performance, which is conducted by Phillip Brunelle and Maute, is happening on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are $35-45 per person, or $19.50-24.50 for students.

