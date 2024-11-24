INTERVIEW: Bachman's Holiday Happenings

Bachman’s announced it will return to its Ideas House for holiday events this year, as well as celebrate the 40th anniversary of Department 56.

Bachman’s previously held events in the historic home next to its Lyndale location but had to temporarily relocate during the pandemic.

Guests will be able to explore the beautifully decorated Bachman’s historic home, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland beginning on Saturday.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Karen Bachman Thull and “Albert the Elf” to learn more.