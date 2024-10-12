INTERVIEW: Autumn Brew Review Fall Beer Festival

Boom Island Park in Minneapolis is hosting the Autumn Brew Review.

The fall beer festival, which started in 2000, is the longest-running beer festival in the country and serves as a fundraiser for Minnesota’s craft brewing industry.

While the festival has a history, it’s also looking toward the future to introduce new features, including collaborations with breweries working together inside the state and some breweries outside of Minnesota.

The fruits, or rather drinks, of those collaborations, can first be tasted at the event on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is only for those 21 years or older; children are not allowed in the event.