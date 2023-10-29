INTERVIEW: Autism Puzzlers Competition

The Autism Society of Minnesota will hold its annual puzzle competition for the sixth year at Mall of America this weekend.

Autism Society of Minnesota Executive Director Ellie Wilson sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event.

“We have a lot of autistic people in our community that really gravitate towards board games when they’re learning how to like have social fun with their friends and family. But there’s also an underground culture of puzzlers that come out to support us.”

The competition starts at Mall of America on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.