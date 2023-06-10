INTERVIEW: Artisan Home Tour

nbsp;

The Parade of Homes and Housing First Minnesota is bringing back the Artisan Home Tour this year; an event showcasing some of Minnesota’s finest home architecture and construction.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Artisan Home Tour spokesperson Katie Elfstrom to discuss the event.

The Artisan Home Tour kicked off on Friday, June 9, and continues every weekend through the month of June from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Elfstrom.

Remodeled homes are only available for viewing during the last weekend, but participants have a variety of homes available for viewing all throughout June.

The Artisan Home Tour’s website added that the tour started in 2014 and has since become an annual summer event.

Tickets are $30 online or $25 when purchased at Bachman's.