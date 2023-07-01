INTERVIEW: Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair

nbsp;

One of the Twin Cities’ largest craft fairs, with a myriad of crafts and products, is happening soon.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Peter Turon, President of the Anoka Chamber of Commerce, to discuss the event.

Turon said the craft fair will include vendors showing off jewelry, woodworking, leather, food and more. Additionally, kids and families are welcome to come down to the fair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to try sidewalk chalk art behind City Hall.

The Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair is happening on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Anoka.

For more information on the Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair, CLICK HERE.