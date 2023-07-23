Interview: Anoka County Fair

The Anoka County Fair is back with some big events on the schedule this year.

Fair Manager Michaela Liebl spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich to preview all of the fun to come.

This year will see the first-ever country concert at the grandstand, a monster truck challenge, an interactive farm-to-table experience, live animals and even an Elvis impersonator.

The Anoka County Fair takes place from July 25-30. Click here for tickets and more information.