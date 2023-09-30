INTERVIEW: Anoka County Fair Fall Festival

The Anoka County Fair Fall Festival is back at the Anoka County Fairgrounds in October.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Michaela Liebl, Fair Manager, to discuss the event.

Head over to Anoka for a slew of activities including over 100 craft vendors, hay rides, live entertainment, free pumpkins, games, kids activities, photo opportunities, face painting, and a costume contest.

The fair runs from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages four through 12.

