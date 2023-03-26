INTERVIEW: Annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show

More than 100 of the best hot rods, customs, street machines and motorcycles will be on display at the 65th annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show.

Brian Warhol sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event.

“It’s Minnesota’s oldest motorized extravaganza,” Warhol said. “This year, we even have cars that were shown back in 1957 and 1959 that are coming back to the show.”

Drag racing legend and Minnesota native Warren “The Professor” Johnson will also be at the event. Johnson earned six NHRA Pro Stock World Championships and continues to build engines in Georgia.

The car show is happening at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from April 1 through April 2.

More info on the event can be found here.