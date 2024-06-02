INTERVIEW: American Craft Fest at Union Depot

The event will be held at St. Paul's Union Depot this weekend.

American Craft Fest will be held at St. Paul’s Union Depot next weekend, and organizers say it’s the summer’s best opportunity to discover hand-made objects by up-and-coming artists from across the region.

Andrea Specht, the executive director of the American Craft Council, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning to discuss the event. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the free, family-friendly event.