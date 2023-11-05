INTERVIEW: American Cancer Society Champions of Hope Gala

There’s an event on Thursday that will directly impact cancer patients and their families.

The American Cancer Society’s Champions of Hope Gala in Minneapolis is an event meant to raise money for the Hope Lodges in Minneapolis and Rochester, which provide accommodation for people being treated for cancer.

Marketing and Communications Director of American Cancer Society’s Champions of Hope Gala Adam May sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the organization’s efforts.

“The Hope Lodge is a place for people to stay when they’re going through their cancer treatments, either for them or their caregivers,” May said. “It’s a really great community there at the Hope Lodge.”

Thursday’s event is happening at The Depot in Minneapolis starting at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Matt Belanger.

More information on the event can be found here.