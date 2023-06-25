INTERVIEW: Alexander Ramsey House reopens to the public

Alexander Ramsey House reopens to the public

One of the most well-preserved Victorian mansions in the world is open for the first time in more than three years in St. Paul.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with site manager Betsy Faber to talk about what visitors can expect at the reopening of the Alexander Ramsey House.

The mansion, built in 1872, is filled with over 14,000 objects and furnishings from three generations of the Ramsey family.

The Alexander Ramsey House will host an opening celebration on July 1, with regular tours beginning on Aug. 5.

For more information on the tours of the historic mansion, click here.