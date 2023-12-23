INTERVIEW: Afton Alps late-December events

Afton Alps just celebrated its 60th birthday, and the skiing and snowboarding area is set to keep celebrating through December.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Trevor Maring, general manager with Afton Alps, to discuss the events.

Afton Alps is hosting a slew of events, including Alps Ullr Fest, through the end of December. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 the Alps Ullr Fest will feature live music, a bonfire, food and drinks, axe throwing, giveaways, and more.

Additionally, every Saturday and Sunday, Afton Alps has s’mores for skiers and snowboarders.

For more information on all of the events happening at Afton Alps, CLICK HERE.