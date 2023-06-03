INTERVIEW: A Night with the River in St. Paul

nbsp;

A nighttime event meant for relaxation and reflection is coming to St. Paul’s Upper Landing Park

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Sarah Peters, director of Northern Lights MN, to preview the event.

The local organization invites guests to their final program to enjoy the immersive art festival. Guests can view art from various artists and enjoy a quiet night by the river.

The event takes place on June 10 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Upper Landing Park in St. Paul.