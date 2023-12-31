INTERVIEW: A Mighty Ducks New Year

A Mighty Ducks New Year's Eve Party

The Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis is hosting a Mighty Ducks New Year’s Party on Sunday afternoon.

The family-friendly celebration will feature craft-making, Mighty Ducks trivia and a light show.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Director of Aquatics, Athletics Ice Areanas and Golf Larry Umphrey sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.

The event is set to start at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parade Ice Garden at 600 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis.

More on the event can be found here.