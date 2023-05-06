INTERVIEW: 7 musical siblings to play at The Ordway in honor of Schubert Club anniversary

nbsp;

Seven siblings from the UK are set to perform together on Sunday, May 7 at The Ordway in St. Paul in honor of The Schubert Club’s 140th anniversary.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Barry Kempton from The Schubert Club on Saturday to discuss the Kanneh-Masons upcoming performance.

The Kanneh-Masons siblings, aged 13-27, all play different instruments, with some performing on piano, cello, or violin, said Kempton.

This will be the first time all seven siblings play together in the U.S. Kempton said they are set to play everything from classic Brahms to Bob Marley.

The Schubert Club was founded in 1882 by a group of women who wanted to learn about classical music and play with each other. Since then, they’ve taken on classical music concerts, musical education, awarding scholarships, and running a music museum in the Landmark Center.

