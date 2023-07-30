Interview: 30th annual Minnesota Fringe Festival

The 30th annual Minnesota Fringe Festival starts next weekend.

It brings together performers and audiences for a number of stage shows over the course of 10 days.

Dawn Bentley, executive director of Minnesota Fringe, joined anchor Brett Hoffland in the studio with a preview of the event.

The festival runs from Aug. 3-13 with performances throughout Minneapolis. There’s a hub of nine venues in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood and five other venues across the city.

All festival attendees will need a button to get in, and you can purchase tickets to individual shows in advance or at the door. There are also multi-show passes available for sale. Find more ticketing information on the Minnesota Fringe Festival’s website.