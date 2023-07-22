Interview: 29th Annual Artcar Parade

The 29th Annual Artcar Parade kicks off next Saturday, July 29, in Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Jan Elftmann, the director of the event, to talk about what to expect.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. at Lake Harriet. People from across the state have been hard at work turning their cars or bikes into mobile masterpieces.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available here.