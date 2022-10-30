INTERVIEW: 24-hour gaming marathon

Edina-based Nerdery is hosting its 11th Extra Life 24-hour gaming marathon to fundraise for Gillette Children’s Hospital next weekend. The marathon will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

Participants can play any type of game they’d like-video games, board games, DND, dodgeball and more.

Over the past decade, the event has raised over $360,000.

KSTP anchor Brett Hoffland sits down with Nerdery’s senior cloud engineer Troy Cleland to learn more about the event.

View the fundraising page here.

Learn more about Extra Life here.