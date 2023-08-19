INTERVIEW: 20th Annual Corn and Brat Feed

The Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market is hosting their 20th Annual Corn and Brat Feed on Saturday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Martine Sticha, who works with the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market, to discuss the event.

The event will feature grilled brats from Kramarczuk’s, lemonade from Chowgirls Catering, corn from Wisconsin Cheese Outlet, and more food from Svihel Vegtable Farm, Inc, said Sticha.

Kids can play with activities from the Heartwood Montessori School or get their faces painted at the event, which will also feature a DJ, who Stitcha says will provide a nice vibe for the market.

The Corn and Brat Feed runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.