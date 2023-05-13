INTERVIEW: 2023 Twin Cities Heart Walk

nbsp;

Minnesotans will help fund lifesaving science by participating in the 2023 Twin Cities Heart Walk on May 20.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with participant Tuan Schneider to discuss the event, which is run by the American Heart Association.

The TC Heart Walk is happening on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. More than a million people in 300 different locations across the country participate in the event every year, according to the American Heart Association’s website.

For more information and to register for the event, CLICK HERE.