INTERVIEW: 14th Annual Lemon Run/Walk coming to Edina on June 1

An event to raise money for childhood cancer treatment is coming to Edina on June 1.

The Lemon Run/Walk has been held for 14 years in Minnesota as part of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The organization has been looking to raise money, with donations going towards research to help find better treatments and cures for cancer since its foundation in 2004.

The Minnesota chapter wants to raise $20,000 this year in the Lemonade Run/Walk. Mary Hollway, the co-host of Minnesota Alex’s Lemonade Stand & Lemon Run, spoke with KSTP on Saturday morning about the event. You can see the full interview in the video above.

The run will take place on June 1 at Rosland Park in Edina from 9 a.m. to noon. The event costs $15 for adults and $10 for children and dogs. To register for the event or to make a one-time donation, CLICK HERE.