A series of unique performances are happening in neighborhoods around the Twin Cities this summer.

The Mixed Blood Theatre is putting on the 12×12 event, which features 12 different artists from 12 different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Mark Valdez, Artistic Director at Mixed Blood Theatre, on Sunday morning to discuss the events.

Valdez calls the project an intersection of art and community, with ice skaters, poets, chefs, theatre makers and more working in and with the community to create a performance that reflects the neighborhood.

Four events have already taken place, but you can still catch the last eight performances. “Each one is different because each neighborhood is different,” said Valdez.

