INTERVIEW: 10th Fulton Gran Fondo
Registration is still open for the 10th Fulton Gran Fondo happening on May 4.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Jill Drum, Director of Hospitality with Fulton Brewing, to discuss the event.
The Fulton Gran Fondo event completes a 100-or-so-mile loop encompassing urban riding, suburban side streets, and some wide-open country roads and makes stops at 3 aid stations along the way, according to Fulton Brewing.
