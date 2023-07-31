Insulin safety net program available to undocumented Minnesotans starting Aug. 1

Changes to the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program will help undocumented Minnesotans who are having trouble paying for insulin get financial help.

Starting on Aug. 1, Minnesotans will now be able to use their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to access the program.

The change was made as a part of the 2023 legislative session.

The program has two types of financial assistance: urgent need and continuing need.

People with less than a seven-day supply of insulin and have an immediate need for more can get one-time-a-year help from the urgent need program. Eligible people will get a 30-day supply of insulin at a pharmacy right away and pay no more than a $35 co-pay.

People needing more ongoing financial assistance paying for insulin prescriptions can apply for the continuing need program, which helps people access up to a year’s supply of insulin by paying no more than $50 per 90-day refill.

Help to apply for the continuing need program is offered through MNsure-certified navigators in a variety of languages, including Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The program is administered by MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.