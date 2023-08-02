Inside Your Health: Tick-related condition causing beef allergy

Inside Your Health: Tick bites causing meat allergy

Most people know that tick bites– a common occurrence in Minnesota– can cause Lyme disease. Now, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that over 100,000 people have been affected by another tick-related condition in the last 12 years.

Alpha-gal syndrome is an allergy to red meat that researchers say occurs after a person is bitten by a tick carrying alpha-gal.

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to discuss alpha-gal, its symptoms, and the treatments.

Alpha-gal mechanism (Courtesy: Dr. Archelle Georgiou)

The symptoms of alpha-gal include hives, itching, wheezing, swelling, nausea or vomiting two-to-six hours after eating, said Georgiou. The lone star tick is most responsible for alpha-gal syndrome, according to the CDC.

Alpha-gal syndrome and Lyme disease can be prevented by using insect repellent, looking for ticks after being outside and being aware of the symptoms of Alpha-gal.