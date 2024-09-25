Inside Your Health: Self-administered nasal flu vaccine

This flu season, you can use a new nasal vaccine that can be administered at home.

Flu season is just around the corner, and this is the time of year that public health experts encourage people to get vaccinated.

To help increase vaccination rates, the FDA just approved a new flu vaccine that people will be able to give themselves at home.

This new option will be available for next year’s flu season.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.