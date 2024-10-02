Inside Your Health: Prostate cancer screenings

More than a third of men over the age of 40 have a prostate cancer screening with a PSA test.

Still, experts agree it’s unclear if the benefits of the cancer screenings using PSA tests outweigh the risks, since abnormal test results often lead to unnecessary biopsy.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that men who don’t have an abnormal test may have some new options.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.