Inside Your Health: Prediabetes

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 1.5 million Minnesotans have pre-diabetes, but only one in four know they have it.

The good news is that getting diagnosed with prediabetes means you can take steps to decrease the risk of it becoming diabetes.

We sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.