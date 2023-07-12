Inside Your Health: Post-partum depression
Dr. Archelle Georgiou discusses postpartum depression in this week's Inside Your Health segment.
One in seven moms experiences post-partum depression, according to health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou.
A new study shows women who developed depression while taking birth control pills are at a higher risk for developing post-partum.
The study, which was published in the Journal of American Medical Association, noted that “women with a history of depression associated with hormonal contraceptives had a higher risk of developing a depressive episode during pregnancy and after childbirth compared with women with a history of depression not associated with hormonal contraceptives.”
If you need help, there are resources available:
- Reach out to MN Mental Health Advocates.
- Call the Physicians Support Line at 1-888-409-0141.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
- Call the crisis phone number in your Minnesota county.