INSIDE YOUR HEALTH: Parkinson’s Disease

As questions arise over President Biden’s health, Parkinson’s Disease has become part of the national conversation as speculation grows over whether the president may have this neurological condition.

Each year, over 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease, and millions more are living with it.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP’s medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more about what the disease is and how it’s diagnosed.