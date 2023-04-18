Inside Your Health: New study says weight loss in older adults can be concerning

Losing weight seems to be a little bit harder as we get older, but a new study shows that seeing the pounds drop on the scale may actually be a cause for concern because it is associated with an increased risk of death in older adults.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou, the study is good, but the headlines are misleading.

The study said weight loss might be associated with an increased risk of death in older adults, a point that conflicts with many other studies on weight loss, said Georgiou.

A five to ten percent decrease in body weight could indicate a 26-33% higher risk of death, while a 10% decrease may be associated with a 114-289% higher risk of death, according to the study.

To stay on top of your health, Georgiou recommends weighing yourself regularly and seeing a doctor if you lose more than five percent of your body weight.

