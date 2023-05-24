Inside Your Health: Benefits of reading to children

Research studies show that reading to your children from the moment they are born has an impact on their development, language skills, and their overall health. Dr. Archelle Georgiou discusses the benefits of reading to infants and toddlers, what age parents should start reading to their kids, how often should parents read to infants and toddlers, and more.

Reading to your child can promote the development of language skills and overall health, as well as familiarize them with your voice, said Dr. Archelle Georgiou, KSTP’s medical expert.

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with Dr. Georgiou to go Inside Your Health and explain the benefits of reading to babies and children.

Georgiou said that the first 1,000 days of life, from birth to about age 3, is when children’s brains make the highest rate of connections, which is why reading to them is so important.