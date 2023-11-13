Inmate gets extra 10 years for stabbing correctional officer

An inmate who stabbed a correctional officer during an altercation back in 2020 will spend several additional years behind bars.

Monday, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Adrian Dominique Bell to 10 years at the St. Cloud prison for assaulting a correctional officer.

It happened on June 12, 2020, when Bell was serving a sentence at the Stillwater prison for attempted first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Bell confronted an officer about a loss of privileges action against another inmate. The watch commander then placed Bell and another inmate on investigative restriction, and when notified of the news, the other inmate punched a correctional sergeant and Bell stabbed a different sergeant with a shank that was in his pocket.

Three officers in total were treated at a hospital for injuries suffered in the incident.

At his scheduled release, Bell was moved to Washington County Jail during his trial, the Washington County Attorney’s Office says. He’ll now have to serve extra time in the St. Cloud prison.

“Inmate assaults on correctional officers are grave offenses that undermine the safety of our prison system and will not be taken lightly,” said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson. “We are grateful to the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the department’s Office of Special Investigations for their dedicated efforts in bringing this case forward. Together, we remain resolute in our pursuit of justice for any acts of violence committed against our dedicated correctional staff.”