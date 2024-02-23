Inmate found dead at Crow Wing County Jail

An inmate was found dead at Crow Wing County Jail on Thursday night.

A release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found unresponsive in a jail cell around 9 p.m. after being booked in earlier in the night for driving while intoxicated.

Jail correctional officers provided aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the male’s death.

No other information about the inmate was immediately provided.