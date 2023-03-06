Inmate dies at Olmsted County jail, investigation underway

Authorities say an inmate in Rochester died Sunday after he was found unresponsive by jail staff.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a detention deputy was doing routine checks at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the deputy found 59-year-old Melvin Tyrone Bush not breathing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy called for help and started resuscitation efforts right away. Bush was then taken to a hospital but was declared dead in the emergency room.

Bush was being held on a domestic abuse no-contact order violation at the time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called and is now leading the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Bush’s cause of death.