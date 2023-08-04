Inmate being extradited to Dakota County from Georgia escapes custody

A man with a felony harassment warrant out of Dakota County escaped custody in Georgia on Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies traveled to Bulloch County, Georgia, to arrest 35-year-old Joseph Harrison Baynes on his warrant out of Dakota County. The deputies took custody of Baynes at the Bulloch County Jail.

On the way to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Baynes escaped custody, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not released any details on how he escaped but said the deputies were not injured and that he didn’t have any weapons at the time.

Multiple agencies searched for Baynes for several hours on airport property but didn’t find him.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with local, state and federal agencies to find and arrest Baynes.