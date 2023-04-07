Improved Lime scooters return to St. Paul for Spring with new prices

Lime scooters return to St. Paul

Lime scooters are returned to St. Paul on Thursday.

The electric scooters are taken away every winter to be maintained and kept in good condition.

This year, Lime introduced a new and improved scooter called the Gen4 e-scooter.

Lime is also offering what they call “equity zone pricing,” which provides 30% off for some areas, including Frogtown, Payne-Phalen, North End, Dayton’s Bluff, and neighborhoods in West St. Paul.

Lime, which is owned by Uber, has made a number of improvements to its e-scooters. In a press release, a spokesperson for Lime said the new Gen4 scooter includes:

A new style of handlebars similar to bike handles that’s a first for e-scooters

The new dual-hand braking system allows for smoother slowing and stopping

Larger wheels and enhanced suspension make for a smoother ride

A swappable battery that allows for a more sustainable e-scooter

A statement from LeAaron Foley, Director of Government Relations at Lime, said “We’re thrilled to be back in Saint Paul for 2023 and we look forward to continuing to build on the success of e-scooter sharing here, especially when it comes to sustainability, equity, and safety. We’re proud of our Lime Access program and equity pricing initiatives that ensure our vehicles are affordable for all residents and we look forward to working to increase ridership among folks underserved by traditional transportation options while strengthening connections to Metro Transit buses and light rail. We remain grateful for the opportunity and partnership with Saint Paul to help people get around and we are proud to be launching our 6th year of operations here.”

The City of St. Paul has operated with Lime since 2018, making it one of the longest-running markets for Lime.

