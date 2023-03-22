Immersive Disney Animation Experience coming to Minneapolis

Disney magic is making its way to Minneapolis.

The Immersive Disney Animation Experience is set to open Thursday at Lighthouse Artspace.

It’s from the same company that created the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.

Dorothy McKim is a producer for Walt Disney animations and one of the minds behind the spectacle.

“It’s all about worlds,” McKim said. “And bringing you into that world and that’s what this experience is. There’s surprises, the floor is activated, we have some wristbands that will be activated and we also have bubbles.”

Photo Courtesy: Immersive Disney Studios

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through June 18.