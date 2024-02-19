Illegal firework explosion injures 2 in Fridley

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after an “explosion from an incendiary device” caused non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fridley Police Department.

Fridley police say their officers responded to a home along the 5300 block of Altura Road NE for reports of people being injured from an explosion just before 6 p.m.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by an “illegal, exploding firework that was set off inside the house.”

Authorities say that the Minneapolis Bomb Squad responded out of an abundance of caution and determined that there was no danger to the public.