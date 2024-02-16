IKEA Pop-up coming to Rosedale Mall until August

An IKEA pop-up shop is coming to Rosedale Mall on Friday morning.

The pop-up is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new Pop-up and bring IKEA closer to Twin Cities customers, ensuring accessibility, convenience and creating a more personalized way to shop our affordable products,” said Sanjay Kumar, IKEA Minneapolis Market Manager. “This new experience is designed to enhance our customer’s journey and deliver inspiration while also increasing their awareness of IKEA home furnishing solutions and services available at IKEA in Bloomington or online at IKEA.com.”

Online shoppers will also have the option to pick up items at the Rosedale Mall by choosing the Minneapolis Pop-up as their preferred location.

The pop-up will be open at the mall for six months, until Aug. 16, 2024.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the pop-up shop.