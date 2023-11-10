I-94 between St. Paul, Woodbury to temporarily close Friday night; will fully reopen Monday

A portion of Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Woodbury is set to temporarily close on Friday night.

At 10 p.m., I-94 between I-35E and I-694 will close as crews work to set beams for the new pedestrian bridge over I-94 in east St. Paul.

The eastbound lanes with reopen on Saturday at 8 p.m. while the westbound lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m., according to a public relations official with Metro Transit.

Motorists can use I-35E and I-694 as alternate routes, or 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS traffic reporter Hanna Conway says you can use Highways 36 and I-494.

