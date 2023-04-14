I-694 crash leaves one man injured, State Patrol investigating

A crash on Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center on Friday morning left one man injured.

The 38-year-old man, driving a Ford Fusion, went off the road and hit a sign and light pole, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The car then rolled and ejected the driver into the center lane.

Officers from Brooklyn Center and the State Patrol responded to the scene, and the driver was brought to North Memorial Hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation. Check back for more details.