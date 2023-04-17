I-35E, I-694 back open following overnight crash involving State Patrol squad, semi

The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was injured during an overnight crash that involved one of the agency’s squad cars and caused parts of two major highways to temporarily close.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper had just finished checking on a stalled vehicle on the highway when their squad was hit by a semi around 1 a.m. Monday.

The trooper was taken to Regions Hospital out of caution but was released shortly after due to not being injured.

The crash caused a section of northbound I-35E and eastbound I-694 in Little Canada to be closed for a period of time.

No word on what caused the semi to hit the squad.

As of this time, the crash is still being investigated.