I-35 to be reduced to single lane in Chisago County Sunday, work to continue until mid-May

Northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between North Branch and Harris starting Sunday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT says northbound I-35 will have one lane of traffic between Highway 95 and north of the Harris exit/County Road 10 starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. The lanes will open by noon each Friday during the repairs through May 5.

Southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from north of the Harris/County Road 10 exit to Highway 95 starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8. The lanes will temporarily reopen for weekend travel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 through 9 a.m. Monday, May 15.

The work is scheduled to be finished by 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, MnDOT says.

Follow KSTP Traffic News for the latest updates.