Hy-Vee recalls cream cheese, snack mix products due to potential salmonella contamination

Hy-Vee issued a recall notice Monday on two of its product lines over suspected salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to varieties of Hy-Vee brand cream cheese and cookies & cream snack mix:

Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 ounce

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, 12 ounce

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix, 4 ounce

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix, 16 ounce

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the food items, which the company says are manufactured and packaged at third-party facilities in the Midwest and sold under Hy-Vee’s label.

Hy-Vee says the products were distributed to its stores across the region, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, but more serious conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis may occur.

Anyone who has a product affected by the recall is asked to throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund. Check here to see the batches affected by the recall.