Hutchinson woman killed in McLeod County crash

A 77-year-old woman was killed Thursday after crashing with another vehicle in McLeod County.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol said the incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 7 at Vale Avenue near Acoma Township.

There 77-year-old Audrey Lankey of Hutchinson was travelling east in a 2019 Ford Ecosport when her vehicle collided with a westbound Ford F550.

Lankey was killed as a result of the crash; the 29-year-old male driver of the F550 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol said roads had snow and ice during the crash but did not state if it played a role in the incident.