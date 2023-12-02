Husband of Woodbury day care provider gets 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children

The husband of a day care provider in Woodbury was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two girls who were in his wife’s care, according to a news release from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Norberto De Jesus Zelada Perez, 44, received two concurrent sentences of 18 years and over 14 years (172 months) for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Woodbury police began investigating Perez in May of 2022 after two girls under the age of 10 told their parents of sexual abuse that occurred every time they were at day care. Perez’s wife operated an in-home child care facility at their home on Sandlewood Road, court officials said.

Perez will also need to register as a predatory offender and will be on probation for the rest of his life.